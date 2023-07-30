Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

