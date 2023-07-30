Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,680 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

