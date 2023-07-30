Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $51.69 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,030,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,667,000 after buying an additional 1,663,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

