Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$9.50 EPS.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 586,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.92.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,051,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

