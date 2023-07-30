Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$9.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.54. 586,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $219,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.