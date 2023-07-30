Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $237,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.48. 3,204,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,732. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

