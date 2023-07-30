Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

