Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 774 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.