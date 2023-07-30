Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,620. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $211.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

