Canadian National Railway to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

CNI stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

