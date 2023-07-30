Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$167.21.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

