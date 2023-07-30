Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $529.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

