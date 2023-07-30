Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,507,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 92,759 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 4.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $361,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.98.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

