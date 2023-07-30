Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of CS opened at C$6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.25.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
