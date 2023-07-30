Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.82 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 1,523,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

