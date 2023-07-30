CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 4,280,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.