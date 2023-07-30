Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth about $16,215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Securities by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 275.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.4 %

CET stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 13,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,496. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Central Securities Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

