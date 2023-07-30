Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CETUU)

Cetus Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CETUU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 31st. Cetus Capital Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Cetus Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CETUU stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cetus Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

