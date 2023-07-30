Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 15,194 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.69. 3,656,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

