Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 457,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.05. The stock had a trading volume of 728,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,910. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,980 shares of company stock worth $14,789,852. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.