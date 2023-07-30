Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.99 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.05. 3,238,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.