Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.04 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

VMI stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.10. The company had a trading volume of 376,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.92 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.