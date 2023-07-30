Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $420,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 6,733,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

