Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after buying an additional 627,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.55. 2,020,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

