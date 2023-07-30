Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $130.82 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.75.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $20,800,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

