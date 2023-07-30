Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.14.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CHKP opened at $130.82 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.75.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $20,800,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.