Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Chemours updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.27-$3.60 EPS.

Chemours Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.05.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chemours by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.