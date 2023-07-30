China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,262,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 3,378,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.