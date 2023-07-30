CIBC Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FM. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.39.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.97. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

