CIC Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.45. 6,686,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

