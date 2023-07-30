CIC Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $135.00. 2,959,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.15. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.