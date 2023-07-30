Citigroup Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Snap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Snap by 136.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Snap by 78.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $104,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

