CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New $47.01 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,006,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. 55,525,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,288,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

