CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.60.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

