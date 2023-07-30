CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

