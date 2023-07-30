Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGECF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Stock Performance

CGECF stock remained flat at $39.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.