Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $2,301,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 711,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $556,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 199,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,718. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $28.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

