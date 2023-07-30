Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

