Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,936,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.20. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

