Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 816.9% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $383.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,902,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.55. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.