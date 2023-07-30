Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 388 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. 9,476,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,142. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

