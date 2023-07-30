Critical Comparison: Xero (XROLF) & Its Rivals

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) is one of 296 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Xero to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Xero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xero
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Xero Competitors
|-198.76%
|-248.13%
|-6.99%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Xero and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xero
|N/A
|N/A
|-261.41
|Xero Competitors
|$446.23 million
|-$2.59 million
|721.91
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xero and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Xero
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|Xero Competitors
|441
|1742
|3812
|26
|2.57
As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Xero’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.5% of Xero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Xero peers beat Xero on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Xero
Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger. Xero Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.
