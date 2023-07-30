Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.

Crocs stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. 4,594,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.28. Crocs has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.14.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 79.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Crocs by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 817.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 100,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

