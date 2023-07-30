Crypto International Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $101,781.24 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.34207808 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $64,702.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

