CUBE (ITAMCUBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,903.32

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. CUBE has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $8,903.32 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

