Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 566 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BIO opened at $416.61 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.