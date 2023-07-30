Cypress Capital Group Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

SNA opened at $272.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

