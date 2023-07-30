Cypress Capital Group Has $426,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

