Cypress Capital Group Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 307.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

CF stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.