Cypress Capital Group Purchases 169 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,209.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $102,420,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $400.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.89 and a 200 day moving average of $330.75. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

