Cypress Capital Group Purchases Shares of 7,016 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

